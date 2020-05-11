Becky Lynch To Make Major Career Announcement On Monday Night Raw

As first reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, and later confirmed by WWE itself, Becky Lynch will be making a major career announcement this evening on Monday Night Raw.
Lynch was originally announced for a face-to-face segment with Asuka, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase this past Sunday night. The segment was reportedly taped earlier today at the WWE Performance Center, and will air on tonight’s show.
BREAKING: Raw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE will make a major announcement TONIGHT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/RbcL5Xw6Zt
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020