‘Being The Elite’ #204 Recap: Omega & Cabana Squash Beef, Hangman’s Monologue

Below is a recap of this week’s all new episode of Being The Elite, which you can watch in its entirety above.

— The episode starts with Colt Cabana calling Kenny Omega on Zoom. Omega freaks out because he hates Colt and can’t believe someone gave him his Zoom number. Colt wants to squash their beef, and says he wants to be a character on BTE like Flip Gordon or Fat Ass Masa. Omega gets emotional and says he’s afraid of losing his spot. He was supposed to be the star in his tag team, but now everyone’s chanting “Cowboy Shit” and they only care about Hangman Page. He won’t do it again.

— Matt Jackson is lectured about not taking the trash out, so he intentionally takes a bump into the wall and gets color. The plan worked, as his wife took the trash out for him while the kids looked on scared.

— Private Party gets together and is convinced that it’s Hangman Page who jumped them and/or hired the people who attacked them. They call Page and refuse to believe that he had anything to do with it. They challenge The Boogeyman & The Bear to a backyard wrestling match next week.

— Broken Matt Hardy sends in a message on his lawnmower, ranting and raving about “color” and how it used to be prominent in wrestling, and what it means to “bleed hardway”.

— Nick Jackson shows his brother, who now has a bandage on his forehead, that they’re building a new wrestling ring in his backyard. They show time lapse footage assembling the ring from start to finish.

— Cut back to Omega who is now pouring his soul out to Colt Cabana about missing out on a role to a young Willem Dafoe. Or something. Omega agrees to book him on the show “next season”, or in a few months or years. He wants to take Colt off television completely until people forget about him, and THEN bring him back for a hot angle. He thinks they’re best friends now, and Colt is clearly not happy.

— Hangman Page is still hanging out in the woods. He says he drank the last of his whiskey while watching a bald eagle build its next, and it was a spiritual experience. Hangman wonders if he should go home, even though out in the woods he can’t get infected by the virus or infect someone else. He’s enjoying living out in the woods, although he might be going crazy as he claims there are a bunch of people talking to him that keep him company. Hangman talks about “going home” and tells a story that is obviously a metaphor for his first year in AEW. “I’m the bad guy in my own drunken monologue in the woods.”