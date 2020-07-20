Being The Elite #213 Recap: Young Bucks Are “BC 4 Life”, Good Brothers Appear, Big Money Matt, Heel Omega & More

Below is a scene-for-scene recap of this week’s brand new episode of Being The Elite, featuring the return of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a flashback sequence, the continuation of Kenny Omega falling down the heel rabbit hole, the Dark Order, Big Money Matt and more. Check out the video above.

— The Young Bucks are in their dressing room, and Nick asks to borrow a t-shirt from his brother. He pulls out their first official YB Bullet Club shirt and they reminisce about their old NJPW days. “Yeah, now EVIL is in charge…”

— In a “flashback” sequence the Bucks are hanging out with the Good Brothers, talking about how they’ll always be “Bullet Club 4 Life”. The Bucks say they’ve been thinking about starting their own thing, maybe 4 years down the road – who knows, maybe TNT will pick them up. The Bucks leave, and Gallows & Anderson break down laughing at the idea of TNT wanting to promote wrestling again after what happened last time. “Don’t those two marks know it’s a work?”

— Matt Jackson is with Kenny Omega and talks about being “Christian AF”. Kenny says he doesn’t really know about all that. Jesus seems like a cool dude, but what’s better than Tom Cruise and aliens? Omega says maybe they should think about being “Scientologist AF”. Matt is not a fan of this idea.

— Alex Reynolds & John Silver of the Dark Order bond with Nyla Rose over their mutual hatred of Kris Statlander. They give her some purple Kool-Aid and she pulls out the most ridiculous silly straw I’ve ever seen to drink it. It literally says “F**K YOU” on it. Reynolds FREAKS OUT because he hates silly straws.

— Matt Jackson is talking to Matt Hardy about Private Party, but he turns into Big Money Matt, wearing a nice suit with a ton of cash in his hands. Jackson wants him to leave and come back in, because this gimmick is kind of a huge dick, but Hardy says nobody understands how difficult it is being him, and because he’s got the money, he does whatever the hell he wants. Broken Matt shows up and steals his own money during a freeze-frame. Big Money storms out, and Spot Monkey Matt Hardy comes in asking if Jackson wants to do some crazy moonsaults. Matt Jackson is clearly annoyed and starts to go crazy as the camera slowly zooms in on his face.

— Brandon Cutler asks Best Friends and Orange Cassidy if they’ve come up with a bit for this week’s BTE saying that The Dark Order is now everyone’s favorite act after trying to recruit Trent’s mom. Cutler leaves and they agree on what they all have to do next… murder Brandon Cutler.

— Footage is shown of last week’s Elite vs Jurassic Express match. Afterwards Omega wants to know why Hangman Page didn’t show up to help them with FTR. Hangman says they kind of had it coming after pouring out their beers the week before, and tells him to just shake it off and wash his gear. Omega leaves and sarcastically says “It’s just national TV, who cares right?”

— Jurassic Express confronts The Elite and demand to know why Omega attacked Marko Stunt. “We agreed on a traditional spotfest, you can’t just call it in the ring bro, it’s 2020!” They say Marko is in the doctor’s office and is devastated because he looks up to Omega as his favorite wrestler. Kenny goes to check on Marko and apologizes, saying he was in a bad mood and just lost his cool. “They always told me not to meet my heroes…” Kenny looks sad and leaves, but once he’s out of earshot gets a big grin on his face and calls Marko a “f**king p***y”.

— The Dark Order argue backstage about not wanting to wear masks. Silver and Reynolds say Stu Greyson doesn’t have to wear a mask and he’s the ugliest dude in the faction. Brodie Lee shows up and tells them all to shut the f*** up. “I have an 8-year-old who’s not a f**king idiot. John Silver is a f**king idiot.” The whole group leaves Silver alone with Mr. Brodie who pulls a rolled up piece of paper out of his suit jacket, as Silver drops to his ass and starts screaming “NOOOOO! MOM! NOOOO!”