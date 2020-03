AEW Stars, they’re quarantined just like us. The latest episode of Being The Elite has been released. This week’s edition features Kenny quarantining himself with extra rolls of toilet paper, Matt Hardy promising to “eat Blood & Guts,” and a behind the scenes peek at last week’s audience-less episode of Dynamite.

