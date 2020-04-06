Being The Elite- “On The BTE Compound”

The latest episode of Being The Elite has been released. This week’s episode features the gang spending time at the BTE compound. Colt Cabana, Taya Valkyrie, Peter Avalon, Luchasaurus and others appear, plus there are a couple of tag team matches.

Does two losing streaks equal a winning streak? Colt Cabana keeps his promise to make an appearance on BTE. What will it take to get Nick back to 100 percent?

Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler vs SCU (Chris Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

Young Bucks VS Team High Risk (Simon Lotto & Steven Andrews)

We at BTE are fully aware of the gravity of the current situation. At this point in time we are obeying all stay at home orders and following all necessary precautions. At the time of this taping, we followed all guidelines that were in effect at the time, most importantly the limit on gatherings larger than 10 people. Rest assured that all participants of this taping were examined prior to filming and perceived to be healthy enough to participate. As important as we believe entertainment be in this difficult time, we would never risk our health or the health of our family to pursue it. Please enjoy this episode in the safety of your homes, and continue to follow all current health guidelines.