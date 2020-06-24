‘Being The Elite’ Releases Statement, Takes Down All Episodes Feat. Joey Ryan

The cast and crew of Being The Elite have confirmed that all episodes of the long-running series featuring Joey Ryan will be removed from their YouTube channel. The process of taking down those videos has already started.

Ryan has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous individuals as a part of the ongoing #SpeakingOut social media movement.

IMPACT Wrestling has also cut ties with him, and is in the process of editing their shows on the road to Slammiversary as his segments for the next few weeks had already been taped.

This week’s new episode of BTE was released with the following message: