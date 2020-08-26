Bella Twins Introduce Newborn Babies To The World For The First Time (Photos)

The Bella Twins have officially introduced their baby boys to the world, sharing their birth stories and providing updates in an exclusive interview with People.com!

Nikki and Brie, former WWE Superstars and stars/executive producers of the hit E! reality series Total Bellas, apparently gave birth within 22 hours of one another, and even ended up as next door neighbors in the hospital.

Nikki and husband Artem Chigvintsev, of Dancing With The Stars fame, got the extremely exhausting party started on July 31. After a 22-hour labor she welcomed her son, Matteo Artemovich.

“Artem and I were so not prepared. We barely had bags packed. I labored for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn’t get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time.”

Brie Bella went into labor on August 1 and due to having an emergency c-section with her first child, Birdie, she and husband Daniel Bryan opted for another c-section this time around to welcome baby boy Buddy Dessert.