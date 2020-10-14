Bella Twins Talk Teen Crushes & Awkward High School Jobs, Roman Reigns Most Devastating Spears (Videos)

Bella Twins on ‘Uncool with Alexa Bliss’

Nikki and Brie Bella were the special guests on this week’s episode of the Uncool with Alexa Bliss podcast. The Bella Twins discuss life growing up with a twin in the 90s, doing everything together, their high school celebrity crushes and more! Check out the episode above.

Roman Reigns’ Most Devastating Spears

WWE has uploaded a new playlist featuring the most “devastating” spears from the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. Topping the list is the time Reigns speared the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar so hard they broke the steel cage in Saudi Arabia. Check it out below.