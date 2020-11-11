Bella Twins Want One More WWE Run: “We Really Want To Go For Those Titles”

The Bella Twins may not be done just yet.

In a new interview with Access promoting the upcoming season of Total Bellas, host and self-proclaimed WWE fan asked the twins if they are now permanently retired from professional wrestling. As the old saying goes, never say never.

As it turns out, the Bella Twins may not be happy to put their Hall of Fame careers to rest without first going after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

“This is what’s hard for Nikki and I,” Brie told Access. “When we left all the sudden the WWE women’s tag titles came, and we’re like, wait a sec – that’s for the Bella Twins! We’ve been dying to have tag titles”

The twins confirmed that they have “one more run” left in the tank, and that coming after the tag gold was their number one, and potentially only priority.

Interestingly enough, WWE.com itself picked up the story.