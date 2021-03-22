Ben Askren Reveals He An Open Door With WWE

Ben Askren recently appeared on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast where he spoke about his experience with WWE.

The former UFC fighter is currently preparing to compete in the boxing world against YouTuber, Jake Paul on April 17th, but he’s also had an experience with WWE. He revealed he recently visited the WWE Performance Center, and added that the door is open for potential work down the line.

“I went down there in October. It was fun, they were really cool… I left with an open door there. I’m running my Askren Wrestling Academy business so I don’t think it’s something I would do full time but I would be interested in doing a little something with them. I really like them, everyone there was really cool and they run a really professional operation down there, it was awesome.”

He also revealed that Gerald Brisco tried to recruit him for WWE back when he was a college wrestler, as he put over Gerald as a great guy.