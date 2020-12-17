Ben Carter Joins NXT UK, Big Women’s Match Announced, Walter vs. A-Kid?

There were a few news items coming out of this week’s new episode of WWE NXT UK.

– Ben Carter, who reportedly signed with WWE in October, is officially joining the NXT UK brand. A “coming soon” vignette aired to hype up his arrival.

– In three weeks on January 7, Piper Niven will face Jinny to determine the next number one contender for Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Championship. All three women have been involved in each other’s business as of late.

– NXT UK Champion Walter may be preparing for a battle against Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid. The two met face-to-face after A-Kid announced he’s ready for bigger things. Should the match be sanctioned, the NXT UK title is expected to be on the line.

– Next week’s NXT UK will have a special Christmas Eve theme. No matches are confirmed as of this writing.