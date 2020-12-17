WWE
Ben Carter Joins NXT UK, Big Women’s Match Announced, Walter vs. A-Kid?
There were a few news items coming out of this week’s new episode of WWE NXT UK.
– Ben Carter, who reportedly signed with WWE in October, is officially joining the NXT UK brand. A “coming soon” vignette aired to hype up his arrival.
Coming soon to #NXTUK: the incredible @bencarterbxb! pic.twitter.com/BIdiesOf78
– In three weeks on January 7, Piper Niven will face Jinny to determine the next number one contender for Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Championship. All three women have been involved in each other’s business as of late.
IN THREE WEEKS!
Who will earn the right to challenge @Kay_Lee_Ray for the #NXTUK Women's Championship?@JinnyCouture battles @viperpiperniven after weeks of vicious attacks and stinging words! pic.twitter.com/QMcnSMMOm2
– NXT UK Champion Walter may be preparing for a battle against Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid. The two met face-to-face after A-Kid announced he’s ready for bigger things. Should the match be sanctioned, the NXT UK title is expected to be on the line.
BREAKING NEWS: If all parties are in agreement, we will see #NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT vs. @AKidWrestler for the @NXTUK Championship in the near future!
VERY intriguing if this dream match becomes reality… pic.twitter.com/FgX7bLwvsx
– Next week’s NXT UK will have a special Christmas Eve theme. No matches are confirmed as of this writing.
AEW
AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises
The viewership gap between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT grew closer as the build to special New Year’s shows continued.
AEW Dynamite drew an average 806,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 995,000. The show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, which is down from 0.45. Dynamite ranked third overall for the day.
WWE NXT drew an average 766,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 659,000. The show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network, which is up from from 0.17. NXT ranked 34th overall.
All data is courtesy of Showbuzz Daily.
WWE
Firefly Inferno Stipulation Added To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WWE TLC
WWE announced on Thursday that Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC will now be a Firefly Inferno match.
Dot com‘s description of the bout doesn’t quite confirm if this will be a standard “Ring of Fire” or “Inferno” match with flames surrounding the ring, or if this will have cinematic aspects. Either way, Orton will be stepping into The Fiend’s territory.
Randy Orton and The Fiend are set to turn up the heat at WWE TLC in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match.
Orton and Wyatt are no stranger to the destructive flames, as The Viper once sadistically burned down The Wyatt Family Compound. Last week, The Viper trapped Wyatt inside a burning box, but The Fiend emerged unscathed to punish Orton for his brutality. Now Orton will have to step inside The Fiend’s twisted inferno, and HE never forgets.
After The Fiend’s mind games cost Randy Orton an opportunity to once again compete for the WWE Championship, The Viper fired right back by taking hold of Alexa Bliss in attempt to coax The Fiend during a tense installment of “A Moment of Bliss.”
The Fiend has changed every man to step into the ring with him, but Orton has proven time and again to be a different breed of Superstar? Can The Legend Killer walk through the fire or will The Fiend burn Orton for his past transgressions?
Don’t miss WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 20, streaming at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.
WWE has also confirmed that Carmella will still challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks despite the two facing-off on last week’s SmackDown. The updated pay-per-view card is featured below.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
Smackdown Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Raw Tag Team Title Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business
WWE
EC3 Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Discusses Symptoms
EC3 is the latest professional wrestler to unfortunately test positive for COVID-19, as he revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.
“I’ve been quarantined for a week to 10 days. At this point, I have Covid and I’m at the tail end of it. It sucked a little bit. Some of it wasn’t bad. I’m healthy so I was fortunate. It infected my parents who were visiting me so they had to stay longer so I’ve had no alone time. It drove me nuts but we had a great time spending time together so it was cool. I’m at the tail end of it so I will be healthy. Ring of Honor caught it with the protocol they have for testing. What they are doing is working and working well. I would say I’m at 90%. This is the tail end of it. It felt like the flu and a moderately bad cold some of the time. I would say one day it attacked my stomach because I farted too much. One day I had a bad set of chills where I had a double hoodie on. One night I woke up and had a 10-minute respiratory cough and I got why this sucks. I felt like I was breathing fire for like 10 minutes and I’ve been fine ever since.”
EC3 also spoke about a pitch he gave to WWE for a character change prior to him being released from the company, which is actually the character he is working right now.
“I was going to force their hand to do this (his current character). The only thing that kept me there was a pandemic. My parents own a small business and my family might need this money. Around that WrestleMania time, I was coming back from a serious concussion that cost me 5 or 6 months and it really changed my life and made me think about this character (the one he is doing now). I pitched this idea and included a promo with it. I sent it in on a Wednesday and two hours later I got fired the day that I sent in this magnificent pitch. The first thing I thought was I’m actually ok with this. This is fine. Don’t worry about it. I posted the pitch and the promo to the world. The thing I didn’t want people to think was I sat around and did nothing.” (H/T to Wrestling News for the transcriptions)
