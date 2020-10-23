Ben Carter Officially Signs With WWE

Ben Carter has officially signed with WWE.

The 22-year-old standout from the United Kingdom has been on a tear through the independent scene this year, while also making appearances for IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. It has been rumored for several weeks that he was headed for WWE, but the news was officially confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In September, Carter worked matches with Ricky Starks and Lee Johnson on AEW DARK, leading to a show-stealing match with Scorpio Sky on the first ever Late Night Dynamite. He also had a great showings with Brian Cage at Warrior Wrestling, and with MLW’s Jordan Oliver for GCW.