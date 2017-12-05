ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live dark match featured Tye Dillinger picking up a win over Mike Kanellis.

Benjamin and Gable Have a Clash Question

WWE has released the following Smackdown Live Fallout video, featuring Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin questioning why Aiden English and Rusev have been added to the Smackdown Tag Title match at WWE Clash of Champions:

Relive Styles vs Mahal Feud

WWE has also released the following look back at AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal’s road to Clash of Champions:

“Before WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal battle in what is sure to be an epic title bout WWE Clash of Champions, see how The Phenomenal One and The Modern Day Maharaja got to this point”:

PPV Theme Song

WWE has announced the official Clash of Champions theme song will be “Champions” by The Roots: