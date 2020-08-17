Beth Phoenix Discusses Why She Originally Left WWE In 2012

WWE Hall Of Famer, Beth Phoenix recently went into detail, discussing her decision as to why she left the company back in 2012 with Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast.

“So a couple things – both of my grandparents and my one and only uncle, whom I was very close to, passed from Cancer very suddenly,” Phoenix said. “So I had three family members pass away within about a year, and I missed funerals. Like, I missed being there. So like I was starting to kind of get exhausted with the road schedule. It’d been 12 years that I had been traveling as an indie wrestler and a pro wrestler, and I missed a lot of stuff. And at that stage too, I had been banging my head against the wall with WWE for so many years just wanting to change things, and I had hit some roadblocks. I hit walls, not gonna lie.

“I shed tears over, like, I hope that I did not waste all this time, waste my life. I really wanted to make a change. I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to inspire other little girls like Chyna inspired me, and Bret and Owen inspired me. And I was afraid that I had wasted all that, like, it didn’t matter. None of this mattered.”

Phoenix also spoke about where her nickname of The Glamazon originated from, dating back to her time in OVW.

“So after I broke my jaw, and I was kind of floundering in OVW just trying trying to find what the next thing was,” Phoenix said. “I was like constantly coming in with different costumes and gimmicks and just trying to find something that stuck, and I was struggling. I had heard this word on Sex In The City, ‘The Glamazon’, and I heard that word used, a ‘Glamazon’ in a different context, obviously, but I was like, ‘oh man, I want to have a moniker’. “I need a moniker like ‘The Rock’ or ‘The Ninth Wonder of the World.’ So I just went and I stitched ‘Glamazon’. Got letters from Michaels and just sewed it on my butt, and I’m like, ‘maybe if I can just create this character from scratch -.’ I wasn’t given an opportunity to really build the character, but I’m going to just try. So I worked at OVW with that on my butt. We referenced it a little bit.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)