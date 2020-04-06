Beth Phoenix Reacts To Edge Diving Off A Ladder During WrestleMania 36

Edge competed in his first singles match since returning to WWE last night and it seems that his wife, Beth Phoenix wasn’t a fan of one spot.
During the last man standing match, Edge climbed up a ladder and jumped off, putting Randy Orton through a table in the process. While it was certainly a cool spot, considering Edge’s health history it seems Beth Phoenix was unsure of it.
During Edge’s WWE 24, the Rated- R Superstar said he was changing his style, taking fewer risks and Beth Phoenix used that quote to remind her husband.
“I’m changing my style. No more ladders.” – @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/gma5ouO28A
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) April 6, 2020
Sorry? https://t.co/xuOWNB53tH
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 6, 2020