Beth Phoenix Says She “Finally Feels Confident At The Desk”
WWE Hall Of Famer, Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to celebrate being a WWE NXT commentator for two years, admitting she’s now confident at it.
Phoenix has been a key part of the commentary team for the black and gold brand since joining, and she stated that now she feels confident at the desk, thanking Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Tom Phillips for their help.
Almost 2 years as one of the voices of @WWENXT …During my tenure I've competed in the Royal Rumble, done live remote announcing, home schooled, and even ate an RKO. BUT most importantly I finally feel confident at the desk. Thank you @VicJosephWWE @StuBennett @TomPhillipsWWE
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) April 1, 2021
Phoenix’s commentary partner, and fellow ex-wrestler, Wade Barrett was quick to respond, stating it is a pleasure to duel with her every week.
Congrats, it is a pleasure dueling with you every week, Beth!
Keep kicking ass & I’ll see you next week at #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver 👊🏻🎙
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) April 1, 2021
Edge Discusses If His Live Sex Celebration Will Be Removed By Peacock
Peacock has recently been removing controversial moments from WWE’s past, and Edge spoke about if his live sex celebration will get cut.
Peacock recently removed the segment where DX impersonated The Nation Of Domination, which included blackface. The company is going through all of WWE’s history to find moments that don’t meet the ethics standards today.
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge spoke about the censorship of WWE’s content and he was asked about his live sex celebration with Lita, which is certainly a well-known segment from his career. Edge admitted he’s not really thought about it.
“You know, I don’t really think about it! To be honest I think it’s just one of those I just think I kind of erased. I don’t put a whole lot of thought into it to be honest. But I guess if you’re looking at it from the terms of, it’s a TV show, right, so you go “OK. Well, if you look at a movie, there’s sex scenes.” I was on Vikings, and Vikings is going to be on Peacock as of today, my character beheaded people and put their heads on spikes. Didn’t really! But I also didn’t really have sex in the wrestling ring. So I think that’s a confusing thing with wrestling. For some reason it gets put into a different category than another production. I’ve never fully grasped that, but I don’t think anybody ever fully grasps where do you put it?”
Paige Discusses A Potential In-Ring Return
Paige recently joined Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions Podcast where she spoke about a possible in-ring return down the line.
With the returns of Edge and Daniel Bryan following neck injuries, fans have often speculated about the possibility of Paige coming back to the ring. When speaking with Renee, Paige admitted her neck feels good, but when it comes to wrestling again, she thinks it would be in the back of her mind.
“It [neck] feels good and, honestly, it actually scares me as well to maybe come back to wrestling because I really want to and I would come back tomorrow but I’m always gonna have in the back of my head, like what if something happens and I do get paralyzed? So it does scare me. I know I’m not gonna be fully ready mentally to come back, but watch out world! Because when I am mentally ready to come back, everyone’s in trouble!” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
Bobby Lashley Discusses Wrestlers Who He’d Like In The Hurt Business
While the future of The Hurt Business might be unclear, there are certain wrestlers that Bobby Lashley believes would fit the group.
The WWE Champion recently kicked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of the group after their failure to defeat Drew McIntyre, and it’s unclear if the group will continue with no members down the line or if Lashley will just work with MVP.
However, in an interview with the Battleground Podcast (prior to WWE Raw), Lashley revealed several names that he thinks would work as members.
“There’s a lot of people. There’s a lot of people that I look at and I think, ‘Hmm, could it be a possibility?’ But, if I start throwing names out and then speculations are going and like, ‘Oh –’ you know, Swerve’s been looking a little bit rough lately. He’s got that rough style. Isaiah Swerve down there in NXT and then, there’s a lot of different people. I mean before, we were trying to pull Apollo [Crews] over but Apollo found his niche over there in SmackDown which I love also. In NXT, not sure. Females, there’s a few women that we would love to be able to talk to if that were the case. I can’t really say any names but I think Naomi looks pretty prime, ready to go beat some people up but you know, you can’t speculate or you can’t throw some stuff out because I don’t know where we’re going. There’s only that fantasy booking. With the fantasy booking, there’s a few people that I would like to see. So, I don’t even know where Lio [Rush] is at. I like Lio, I’ve always loved Lio. We can always bring him back.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
For now, Lashley has his focus firmly set on defending his WWE Championship, which he will do at night one of WWE WrestleMania 37 against Drew McIntyre.
