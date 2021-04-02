Beth Phoenix Says She “Finally Feels Confident At The Desk”

While the future of The Hurt Business might be unclear, there are certain wrestlers that Bobby Lashley believes would fit the group.

The WWE Champion recently kicked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of the group after their failure to defeat Drew McIntyre, and it’s unclear if the group will continue with no members down the line or if Lashley will just work with MVP.

However, in an interview with the Battleground Podcast (prior to WWE Raw), Lashley revealed several names that he thinks would work as members.

“There’s a lot of people. There’s a lot of people that I look at and I think, ‘Hmm, could it be a possibility?’ But, if I start throwing names out and then speculations are going and like, ‘Oh –’ you know, Swerve’s been looking a little bit rough lately. He’s got that rough style. Isaiah Swerve down there in NXT and then, there’s a lot of different people. I mean before, we were trying to pull Apollo [Crews] over but Apollo found his niche over there in SmackDown which I love also. In NXT, not sure. Females, there’s a few women that we would love to be able to talk to if that were the case. I can’t really say any names but I think Naomi looks pretty prime, ready to go beat some people up but you know, you can’t speculate or you can’t throw some stuff out because I don’t know where we’re going. There’s only that fantasy booking. With the fantasy booking, there’s a few people that I would like to see. So, I don’t even know where Lio [Rush] is at. I like Lio, I’ve always loved Lio. We can always bring him back.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)

For now, Lashley has his focus firmly set on defending his WWE Championship, which he will do at night one of WWE WrestleMania 37 against Drew McIntyre.