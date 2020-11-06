Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear; Who Are The Favorites To Win?

The betting odds for tomorrow nights AEW Full Gear have now been released, revealing who are the current favorites to earn the win.

BetOnline has provided the latest betting odds for the show, which can be seen below:

Jon Moxley (c) vs Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley -700 (1/7)

Eddie Kingston +400 (4/1)

FTR (c) vs The Young Bucks

FTR -120 (5/6)

The Young Bucks -120 (5/6)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes -160 (5/8)

Darby Allin +120 (6/5)

Hikaru Shida (c) vs Nyla Rose

Hikaru Shida -200 (1/2)

Nyla Rose +150 (3/2)

Adam Page vs Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)

Adam Page +300 (3/1)

Chris Jericho vs MJF

MJF -300 (1/3)

Chris Jericho +200 (2/1)

Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy -160 (5/8)

Sammy Guevara +120 6/5)

Orange Cassidy vs John Silver

Orange Cassidy -950 (2/19)

John Silver +500 (5/1)