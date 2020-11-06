Betting Odds For AEW Full Gear; Who Are The Favorites To Win?

The betting odds for tomorrow nights AEW Full Gear have now been released, revealing who are the current favorites to earn the win.
BetOnline has provided the latest betting odds for the show, which can be seen below:
Jon Moxley (c) vs Eddie Kingston
Jon Moxley -700 (1/7)
Eddie Kingston +400 (4/1)
FTR (c) vs The Young Bucks
FTR -120 (5/6)
The Young Bucks -120 (5/6)
Cody Rhodes (c) vs Darby Allin
Cody Rhodes -160 (5/8)
Darby Allin +120 (6/5)
Hikaru Shida (c) vs Nyla Rose
Hikaru Shida -200 (1/2)
Nyla Rose +150 (3/2)
Adam Page vs Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)
Adam Page +300 (3/1)
Chris Jericho vs MJF
MJF -300 (1/3)
Chris Jericho +200 (2/1)
Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara
Matt Hardy -160 (5/8)
Sammy Guevara +120 6/5)
Orange Cassidy vs John Silver
Orange Cassidy -950 (2/19)
John Silver +500 (5/1)