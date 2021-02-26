Connect with us

AEW

Betting Odds For AEW Revolution – Who Are The Favorites To Win?

Published

2 hours ago

on

AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution is the upcoming PPV for All Elite Wrestling, and the betting odds are now available, giving an indication to the favorites.

The company has put together a very strong card for its first event of the year, in what is a very unpredictable event.


BetOnline has sent across the following odds, giving a hint as to who the favorites are:

Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley

Kenny Omega               -500     (1/5)

Jon Moxley                   +300     (3/1)

The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF

The Young Bucks                      -250     (2/5)

Chris Jericho & MJF                  +170     (17/10)

Adam Page vs Matt Hardy

Adam Page                   -300     (1/3)

Matt Hardy                    +200     (2/1)

Darby Allin & Sting vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Darby Allin & Sting                    -400     (1/4)

Brian Cage & Ricky Starks         +250     (5/2)

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Best Friends

Best Friends                  -160     (5/8)

Miro & Kip Sabian          +120     (6/5)

Related Topics:

AEW

Tony Khan Reveals He Is “Really Excited” About Tay Conti

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 26, 2021

By

Tony Khan

Tony Khan recently spoke about signing Tay Conti and when he first saw her and believed that she looked like a star.

Conti was part of WWE’s 2020 releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she was picked up by AEW, and she has quickly showcased her abilities in the ring.


The AEW President recently spoke with the Wrestling Observer Live where he admitted he first saw Tay Conti working four years ago, and he thought she had a great personality.

“Tay Conti is a great example of somebody who I always thought looked like a star. I went to a NXT house show four years ago in Jacksonville and thought Tay Conti looked like she’d be a great star. She had such charisma and personality. She was working as a manager, and as a manager had that much charisma. She’s developed so much the past few years as a wrestler. I’m really excited about Tay Conti,” Khan said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

AEW

STF Underground Episode 94 – NXT TakeOvers vs AEW PPVs, Is Paul Wight’s Signing A Big Deal?

Published

12 hours ago

on

Feb 25, 2021

By

STF Underground

Welcome back to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we discuss:


  • AEW’s Signing of Paul Wight
  • Who Is Next For Finn Balor?
  • Who has has better PPVs – AEW or NXT?
  • The AEW Women’s Tournament
  • NJPW On Roku

AND MUCH MORE!

 

FOLLOW US:

Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground

Continue Reading

AEW

AEW Casino: Double Or Nothing Mobile Game Available For Download This Friday

Published

16 hours ago

on

Feb 25, 2021

By

Fans won’t have to wait very long to get their hands on All Elite Wrestling’s first jump into the mobile gaming space, as AEW Casino: Double or Nothing will be available for download on Friday, February 26.

The news was announced by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler on Thursday during a “2.Show” presentation providing updates on all three projects currently in development at AEW Games.


AEW Casino is essentially what it sounds like: mobile version of popular casino games like poker, blackjack, slots and roulette all dressed up with AEW branding, theme music, and the likenesses of certain characters.

The official website for the app also advertises weekly sit’n’go and shootout tournaments, online multi-table tournaments, and that players can “win real AEW merchandise and prizes in special tournaments and sweepstakes”.

Continue Reading

Trending