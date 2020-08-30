Next week will see the ‘Super Tuesday’ episode of WWE NXT take place, but who is the current favorite to leave with the NXT Championship?

After Karrion Kross was forced to vacate the title due to a suffering a separated shoulder, William Regal announced a mega 60-minute iron-man match featuring former champions to crown a brand new champion.

BetOnline has provided betting odds for the matchup, revealing which star is the current favorite to walk away with the gold.

Odds to win NXT Championship Four-Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match

Finn Balor 7/5

Tommaso Ciampa 8/5

Adam Cole 5/2

Johnny Gargano 7/2