WWE Backlash
Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Backlash PPV

WWE

Tonight’s WWE Backlash has got a stacked card, including the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’ But who are the favorites heading into the show?

Below are the current odds heading into the show courtesy of Bet Online:

  • Edge +120 vs. Randy Orton -160 – Singles Match
  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre -950 vs. Bobby Lashley +500
  • WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman -1250 vs. The Miz & John Morrison +550 – Handicap Match
  • WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka  -600 vs. Nia Jax +350
  • Jeff Hardy -140 vs. Sheamus -140 – Singles Match
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks 4/7 vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross 2/1 vs. The IIconics 5/2 – Title Triple Threat Match
  • WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews -550 vs. Andrade +325