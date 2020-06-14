Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE Backlash PPV

Tonight’s WWE Backlash has got a stacked card, including the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’ But who are the favorites heading into the show?
Below are the current odds heading into the show courtesy of Bet Online:
- Edge +120 vs. Randy Orton -160 – Singles Match
- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre -950 vs. Bobby Lashley +500
- WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman -1250 vs. The Miz & John Morrison +550 – Handicap Match
- WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka -600 vs. Nia Jax +350
- Jeff Hardy -140 vs. Sheamus -140 – Singles Match
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks 4/7 vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross 2/1 vs. The IIconics 5/2 – Title Triple Threat Match
- WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews -550 vs. Andrade +325