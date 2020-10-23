Betting Odds For WWE Hell In A Cell; Who Are The Favorites To Win?

WWE Hell In A Cell is just around the corner and while there aren’t many matches announced, the betting odds have been released.

The show has four matches confirmed at the time of writing, with three of those actually taking place inside the steel structure itself.

BetOnline has kindly provided us with the current odds for the PPV, which gives an indication as to who are the favorites heading into the show:

Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks -225 (4/9)

Bayley +160 (8/5)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre -200 (1/2)

Randy Orton +150 (3/2)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso

Roman Reigns -2800 (1/28)

Jey Uso +900 (9/1)

Jeff Hardy vs Elias

Elias -150 (2/3)

Jeff Hardy +110 (11/10)