The betting odds for tomorrow nights WWE NXT Takeover: XXX have been shared online, giving an indication as to who the favorites are.
As usual, WWE has put a stacked card together for the latest Takeover event, and BetOnline has provided the current odds for the show.
Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross
Keith Lee -140 (5/7)
Karrion Kross EVEN (1/1)
Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai
Io Shirai -700 (1/7)
Dakota Kai +400 (4/1)
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Damian Priest 3/2
Bronson Reed 11/4
Johnny Gargano 13/4
Velveteen Dream 5/1
Cameron Grimes 13/2
Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee
Adam Cole -180 (5/9)
Pat McAfee +140 (7/5)
Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher
Finn Balor -115 (20/23)
Timothy Thatcher -115 (20/23)
#1 Contender Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch 1/2
Breezango 2/1
Legado Del Fantasma 3/1