ProWrestling.com

Betting Odds For WWE NXT Takeover: XXX; Who Are The Favorites To Win?

0
By onWWE

The betting odds for tomorrow nights WWE NXT Takeover: XXX have been shared online, giving an indication as to who the favorites are.

As usual, WWE has put a stacked card together for the latest Takeover event, and BetOnline has provided the current odds for the show.

Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross

Keith Lee                      -140     (5/7)

Karrion Kross                EVEN   (1/1)

Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai

Io Shirai                        -700     (1/7)

Dakota Kai                    +400     (4/1)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Damian Priest                                       3/2

Bronson Reed                                       11/4

Johnny Gargano                                    13/4

Velveteen Dream                                   5/1

Cameron Grimes                                   13/2

Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Adam Cole                    -180     (5/9)

Pat McAfee                   +140     (7/5)

Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher

Finn Balor                                 -115     (20/23)

Timothy Thatcher                       -115     (20/23)

#1 Contender Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch                  1/2

Breezango                                            2/1

Legado Del Fantasma                            3/1