The betting odds for tomorrow nights WWE NXT Takeover: XXX have been shared online, giving an indication as to who the favorites are.

As usual, WWE has put a stacked card together for the latest Takeover event, and BetOnline has provided the current odds for the show.

Keith Lee (c) vs Karrion Kross

Keith Lee -140 (5/7)

Karrion Kross EVEN (1/1)

Io Shirai (c) vs Dakota Kai

Io Shirai -700 (1/7)

Dakota Kai +400 (4/1)

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Damian Priest 3/2

Bronson Reed 11/4

Johnny Gargano 13/4

Velveteen Dream 5/1

Cameron Grimes 13/2

Adam Cole vs Pat McAfee

Adam Cole -180 (5/9)

Pat McAfee +140 (7/5)

Finn Balor vs Timothy Thatcher

Finn Balor -115 (20/23)

Timothy Thatcher -115 (20/23)

#1 Contender Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch 1/2

Breezango 2/1

Legado Del Fantasma 3/1