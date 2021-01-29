Connect with us

WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble – Who Are The Favorites To Win?

Published

1 hour ago

on

WWE Royal Rumble Results

The WWE Royal Rumble is taking place this weekend, marking the first WWE PPV of the year. But who are the favorites to win?

In what is one of WWE’s most important PPVs of the year, the Road To WrestleMania will officially begin as two wrestlers earn title shots at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.


Bet Online has provided us with the latest betting odds heading into the show this Sunday, giving a clear indication as to who the favorites are for each match, as you can see below:

Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler          -200     (1/2)

Asuka & Charlottle Flair             +150     (3/2)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg

Drew McIntyre               -300     (1/3)

Goldberg                      +200     (2/1)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns              -1500    (1/15)

Kevin Owens                 +600     (6/1)

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner               

Daniel Bryan                 1/1

Edge                            5/2

Brock Lesnar                 6/1

Keith Lee                      7/1

Big E                            9/1

Drew McIntyre               10/1

Shinsuke Nakamura       10/1

The Rock                      10/1

Goldberg                      12/1

Roman Reigns              12/1

AJ Styles                      14/1

Bray Wyatt                    14/1

Seth Rollins                  14/1

Jey Uso                        16/1

CM Punk                       18/1

Braun Strowman            20/1

Cesaro                          20/1

Sheamus                      22/1

Adam Cole                    25/1

John Cena                    25/1

Kevin Owens                 25/1

Matt Riddle                   25/1

Aleister Black                33/1

Andrade                        33/1

Bobby Lashley              33/1

Finn Balor                     33/1

Karrion Kross                33/1

Lars Sullivan                 33/1

Otis                              33/1

Baron Corbin                 40/1

Buddy Murphy               40/1

Kofi Kingston                40/1

Mustafa Ali                    40/1

Randy Orton                 40/1

Samoa Joe                   40/1

Apollo Crews                 50/1

Conor McGregor           50/1

Jeff Hardy                     50/1

Johnny Gargano            50/1

Ricochet                       50/1

The Miz                        50/1

Tommasso Ciampa       50/1

Tyson Fury                    50/1

Walter                           50/1

Xavier Woods               50/1

Angel Garza                  66/1

Dominik Mysterio          66/1

Elias                             66/1

Pete Dunne                   66/1

Rey Mysterio                 66/1

Christian                       80/1

The Undertaker             80/1

Triple H                         80/1

Kane                             100/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1

Shane McMahon           125/1

Vince McMahon            250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner                     

Bianca Belair                 3/2

Alexa Bliss                    3/1

Charlotte Flair               4/1

Rhea Ripley                  11/2

Ronda Rousey              7/1

Bayley                          8/1

Becky Lynch                 8/1

Sonya Deville                10/1

Shayna Baszler             14/1

Nia Jax                         20/1

Paige                            20/1

Asuka                           25/1

Carmella                       25/1

Io Shirai                        25/1

Lacey Evans                 25/1

Lana                             25/1

Mandy Rose                 25/1

Peyton Royce               25/1

Sasha Banks                 25/1

Trish Stratus                 25/1

Eva Marie                     33/1

Liv Morgan                    33/1

Nikki Cross                   33/1

Ruby Riott                    33/1

Toni Storm                    33/1

Candice LeRae              40/1

Naomi                           40/1

Natalya                         40/1

Dakota Kai                    50/1

Dana Brooke                50/1

Ember Moon                 50/1

Mia Yim                        50/1

Tegan Nox                    50/1

Billy Kay                       66/1

Chelsea Green              66/1

Mercedes Martinez        66/1

Sarah Logan                 66/1

Tamina                          66/1

Piper Niven                   80/1

Kelly Kelly                     100/1

Lita                               100/1

Stephanie McMahon      150/1

Related Topics:

WWE

Pretty Deadly Become The Number One Contenders For The NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Published

6 mins ago

on

Jan 29, 2021

By

Pretty Deadly

This week saw a number one contender’s fatal-four-way elimination match take place on WWE NXT UK, and it was Pretty Deadly who won.

The terrific main event saw Pretty Deadly face The Hunt, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, and South Wales Subculture, and they managed to outlast everyone to win. However, there was a distraction from Eddie Dennis, who had been barred from ringside to help.


They will now go on to challenge Gallus for the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships at a future date.

Continue Reading

WWE

Charlotte Flair Discusses Whether WWE Needs Ronda Rousey

Published

37 mins ago

on

Jan 29, 2021

By

Charlotte Flair

The Queen, Charlotte Flair has given her thoughts on whether WWE’s women’s division needs Ronda Rousey to be part of it.

Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE since WWE WrestleMania 35, where she lost her WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the triple threat main event (which featured Flair) to Becky Lynch.


Of course, with the WWE Royal Rumble around the corner, the rumors and speculation regarding surprise returns are high, and Ronda’s name has come up plenty of times.

When speaking with Vincente Beltran, Charlotte Flair gave her thoughts on whether not WWE needs her right now.

“Need is a very strong word. Do I think Ronda adds to the division? One-hundred percent, but ‘need?’ No,” Charlotte said. “We have an incredible list of already established stars and ones that are on the rise. So need is a strong word, but do I think she brings a lot to the table? One-hundred percent.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

Continue Reading

WWE

Ricochet Interested In A Tag Team Run With Jeff Hardy

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 29, 2021

By

Ricochet

It appears that Ricochet is interested in having a tag team run with WWE legend, Jeff Hardy, expressing his desire on Twitter.

It seems it isn’t just Riddle that is hoping to work with the tag team expert at the moment. Jeff had been working with Riddle recently on WWE, pairing together as the Hardy Bros, but Hardy might have a new tag team partner for the future.


On WWE’s Main Event this week, Hardy teamed up with Ricochet to take on Elias and Jaxson Ryker, bringing together two of the best highflying wrestlers of all time.

After the match, Ricochet tweeted about how people can say what they like about WWE’s Main Event, but if he gets to work with Jeff Hardy, it’s cool with him.

Ricochet then went on to tweet Hardy, suggesting that they team up and go for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, currently being held by The Hurt Business.

Continue Reading

