Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series; Who Are The Favorites To Win?

WWE Survivor Series is now right around the corner, but who are the favorites heading into the event this weekend?

It’s brand warfare on Sunday as WWE Raw battles against WWE SmackDown, but which of the brands are the favorites? Bet Online has sent across the current betting odds, showcasing who are the current favorites heading into the show, which you can see below:

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)

Drew McIntyre +150 (3/2)

Asuka vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks -160 (5/8)

Asuka +120 (6/5)

The New Day vs The Street Profits

The New Day -120 (5/6)

The Street Profits -120 (5/6)

Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn

Bobby Lashley -325 (4/13)

Sami Zayn +220 (11/5)

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw -180 (5/9)

Team Smackdown +140 (7/5)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Smackdown -180 (5/9)

Team Raw +140 (7/5)