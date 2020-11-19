Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series; Who Are The Favorites To Win?

WWE Survivor Series is now right around the corner, but who are the favorites heading into the event this weekend?
It’s brand warfare on Sunday as WWE Raw battles against WWE SmackDown, but which of the brands are the favorites? Bet Online has sent across the current betting odds, showcasing who are the current favorites heading into the show, which you can see below:
Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)
Drew McIntyre +150 (3/2)
Asuka vs Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks -160 (5/8)
Asuka +120 (6/5)
The New Day vs The Street Profits
The New Day -120 (5/6)
The Street Profits -120 (5/6)
Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn
Bobby Lashley -325 (4/13)
Sami Zayn +220 (11/5)
Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Raw -180 (5/9)
Team Smackdown +140 (7/5)
Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Smackdown -180 (5/9)
Team Raw +140 (7/5)