Betting Odds For WWE TLC; Who Are The Favorites To Win?

Renee Paquette was a recent guest on The Bellas podcast where she discussed what her dream role would be now she’s gone from WWE.

Renee started out by discussing her thought process on deciding to leave the company, admitting that it was a great run, but she felt she’d achieved everything she could do for the company.

“It’s weird, but it’s good now. I think I kinda came to terms where I was like, ‘It’s time for me to go. I’ve done everything that I could possibly do here.’ I had a great run and it was awesome. But for the other things I wanna do in my career, I just didn’t see it happening there,” admitted Renee. “Just with everything and the way that it lined up with the COVID stuff and me getting sick – not that that had anything to do with my decision – but everything was weird for a while.”

Renee spoke about dealing with the travel and the hectic schedule that comes with WWE, admitting she missed seeing everybody backstage when she was moving around different places so often.

“I literally got pregnant the month after I left. Isn’t that crazy? We had been trying for a while and were like, ‘What is happening?’ Then right away, it was like, ‘Oh, there it is.’ But it’s definitely a weird adjustment because you’re always used to being on the go. But I did have that ease out of it because of COVID and I wasn’t on the road all the time. I was doing Backstage and flying out to LA more than I was flying out to SmackDown,” stated Renee. “But I feel like the weirdest part is being out of the loop with your friends. You miss seeing everybody. You miss the bulls*** in the back. That’s what I miss. I don’t necessarily miss some of the jobs and stuff I was doing, but I miss the people a lot.”

Finally, Renee spoke about what would be her dream roles would be and what she’s currently enjoying working on.