Wrestling News
Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 37 – Who Are The Favorites To Win?
The final betting odds are in for WWE WrestleMania 37, revealing who the favorites are heading into the two-night event this weekend.
BetOnline has provided the latest odds for The Grandest Stage Of Them All.
Saturday, Apr 10, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre -200 (1/2)
Bobby Lashley +150 (3/2)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair -300 (1/3)
Sasha Banks +200 (2/1)
The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos -300 (1/3)
The New Day +200 (2/1)
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)
Shane McMahon +300 (3/1)
Cesaro vs Seth Rollins
Cesaro -200 (1/2)
Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)
Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan
Edge 6/5
Roman Reigns 3/2
Daniel Bryan 2/1
Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)
Asuka +250 (5/2)
Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews -120 (5/6)
Big E -120 (5/6)
Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens -250 (2/5)
Sami Zayn +170 (17/10)
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend -950 (2/19)
Randy Orton +500 (5/1)
Eric Bischoff Praises WWE For Logan Paul’s WrestleMania Involvement
Eric Bischoff recently broke down the WWE WrestleMania 37 cards, discussing various matches that will be taking place this weekend.
During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, the newest WWE Hall Of Famer, Eric Bischoff spoke about the Universal Championship and how he’d like to see Edge win the title.
“I can’t honestly say from my perspective, watching what I’ve watched and being aware of what I’m aware of, that I expect any real surprises,” Bischoff said. “I can tell you what I’d love to see, I doubt it’s going to happen. I would love to see Edge [win the Universal Title], I want to see him get it brother. I want to see him be the heel of all heels. I think Edge, based on what I’ve seen so far, has he lost a step from his youth? I don’t know, maybe.
“Is he a more powerful character today and a more experienced character today and therefore a better performer today? I think so. I’d love to see [him win], and then the feud between he and Roman. I know that doesn’t make any sense from a writing perspective, but I don’t know man. It’s just a what if, what if that were to happen. Catch everybody by surprise, set up a great story.”
When it comes to the WWE Championship, Bischoff stated that he likes what has been going on with Bobby Lashley, adding that this could be a sleeper match that is one to watch.
“I like what’s going on with Bobby,” Bischoff said. “It feels very organic, very natural. Very believable to me, I like what’s happening with Bobby. That’s another one to watch, sleeper if you will.”
Bischoff also gave his thoughts on Logan Paul being involved in WWE WrestleMania this year, praising WWE for how he’s been handled so far.
“I like the Logan Paul angle,” Bischoff said. “Oftentimes getting a celebrity to participate in your show, we saw it with Bad Bunny, is overall effective. I think [Logan Paul at WrestleMania] was a good strategic move because it will bring a fresh, new set of eyes that typically might not have even thought to experience WWE to sample the product. That’s what that kind of move is all about, getting a new audience, a new demographic, a new psychographic to go hey, I’m going to check this out.
“That’s why you utilize influencers and celebrities. Those are the people that really have the power to bring a whole new set of eyeballs to the product. I think Logan Paul is a great choice. He loves to go in there and mix it up, he’s an amateur wrestler, add to that he’s taking his boxing training really seriously. I think that’s one of the more logical celebrity acquisitions I’ve seen in a long time.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE SmackDown Preview: WrestleMania Edition, Andre The Giant Battle Royal, Tag Title Match
It’s going to be a blockbuster episode of WWE SmackDown tonight, with this being a WrestleMania edition of the blue brand. It’s the go-home show for WWE WrestleMania 37, and there are some major segments announced ahead of time.
– Hear From The Universal Championship Competitors
The Universal Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 37 will headline night two of the event, and tonight Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge will all have their final say ahead of their match.
– Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be taking place again this year, however, it will be taking place tonight on WWE SmackDown. The following wrestlers will be participating; Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker
– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
Another major match that will be taking place on WWE SmackDown tonight will see the Dirty Dogs defending the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, The Street Profits, and The Alpha Academy.
Booker T Set To Be A Guest Commentator At WWE WrestleMania 37
Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T has confirmed that he will be working as a guest commentator at WWE WrestleMania 37.
Booker T spoke with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, and he confirmed his roles at the upcoming two-night event. Booker revealed that he will be part of the pre-show panel, while he is also going to be a guest commentator for a match on the show.
“Well, I’m gonna be on the [preshow] panel and I’m also doing special guest commentary on one of the matches,” revealed Booker T. “I don’t wanna give away which match yet.”
Booker stated that he enjoys still being part of the crew at this stage in his career, stating that he would like to keep doing it for as long as possible.
“It’s crazy, these many years later I’m still part of the crew. I’m always trying to pass on [knowledge] and instill some of what we did back in the day. I still get such a rush out of doing this job, just to be a part of it. Hopefully, I’ll be doing it for a long time.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
