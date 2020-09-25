Betting Odds Revealed For WWE Clash Of Champions

With WWE Clash Of Champions now just days away, the bettings odds have been revealed for the upcoming PPV, that has every title defended.

It’s set to be a major show on Sunday, and with every single title on the line, the landscape of WWE could be drastically changed.

The latest betting odds for the show have been provided by BetOnline, giving an indication as to who the favorites are heading in:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre -120 (5/6)

Randy Orton -120 (5/6)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso

Roman Reigns -3000 (1/30)

Jey Uso +850 (17/2)

Asuka (c) vs Zelina Vega

Asuka -1250 (2/25)

Zelina Vega +525 (21/4)

Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross

Bayley -600 (1/6)

Nikki Cross +350 (7/2)

Jeff Hardy (c) vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Jeff Hardy 4/5

Sami Zayn 3/2

AJ Styles 3/1

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Apollo Crews

Bobby Lashley -950 (2/19)

Apollo Crews +500 (5/1)

The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

Andrade & Angel Garza -140 (5/7)

The Street Profits EVEN (1/1)

Cesaro & Nakamura (c) vs Lucha House Party

Cesaro & Nakamura -300 (1/3)

Lucha House Party +200 (2/1)

Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax (c) vs The Riott Squad

Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax -250 (2/5)

The Riott Squad +170 (17/10)