Betting Odds Revealed For WWE NXT Takeover: 31

Tonight will see WWE NXT Takeover: 31 take place which offers another stacked card, but who are the favorites heading into the event?

BetOnline has kindly provided us with the latest betting odds prior to the show, which do give a strong indication as to who the favorites are:

Finn Balor (c) vs Kyle O’Reilly

Finn Balor -700 (1/7)

Kyle O’Reilly +400 (4/1)

Io Shirai (c) vs Candice LeRae

Io Shirai -170 (10/17)

Candice LeRae +130 (13/10)

Damian Priest (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Damien Priest -160 (5/8)

Johnny Gargano +120 (6/5)

Santos Escobar (c) vs Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

Santos Escobar -180 (5/9)

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott +140 (7/5)

Kushida vs Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream -150 (2/3)

Kushida +110 (11/10)