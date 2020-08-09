Bianca Belair Attacks Zelina Vega In Her Own Home (Video)

The already red hot on-screen rivalry between WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega got a bit more personal this weekend, as the two found a creative way to promote the beef between their respective camps outside of the ring.

While the Street Profits are set to defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against Vega’s clients Angel Garza and Andrade at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, this program has actually been brewing for quite some time.

You really have to go all the way back to WrestleMania 36, when Bianca Belair – then a member of the NXT roster – made a surprise appearance to assist the Street Profits, evening the odds against a constantly troublesome Vega.

Unfortunately, Belair would disappear from WWE television not too long after, and the champions transitioned into a bizarre love-hate program with the Viking Raiders. It wasn’t until the last few weeks when tensions between the Profits and Vega’s boys picked up again.

On Saturday, the self-proclaimed “EST” of WWE put the bad-EST beating on “La Muñeca” so far – in the comfort of her own home! Belair actually showed up while Vega was streaming on her Twitch channel, mid-conversation with WWE announcer Kayla Braxton, and tackled her to the ground before the feed cut out.

The scripted assault was a response to Belair believing that either Zelina Vega or her clients were behind the poisoning of her husband, Montez Ford. That all went down this past week on Monday Night Raw.