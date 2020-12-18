Bianca Belair Discusses Her Main Roster Plans Altering For WrestleMania 36

Bianca Belair made her main roster debut at WWE WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, but that wasn’t the original plan for her.

Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where she revealed that the original plans were for her to debut on the WWE Raw after WrestleMania, one of the biggest shows of the year. However, after the pandemic changed WrestleMania, Belair’s plans were altered as well.

“Yeah, so when I was in NXT, I had my title match at TakeOver in Portland with Rhea, and that’s when I found out that was going to be my last TakeOver in NXT, I found out that I was going to actually be debuting the RAW after WrestleMania – which I was very, very excited about, because, you know, if you want to debut, you want to debut on the RAW after WrestleMania. It’s the biggest RAW of all time. So I was super, super-excited about that. And then it kind of switched to, ‘Well, you might be debuting at WrestleMania.’ So I was really on a high like ‘OK, this is all coming together and I’m going to finally get my moment.’ And then the strange year happened and I found out, ‘OK, you’re still going to debut at WrestleMania…but inside the Performance Center and it’ll be alongside The Street Profits.’ So much has happened. It’s been a very strange year, but I’ve had a very good year when you think about this whole entire year. It started with Royal Rumble to all the different Takeovers, to TakeOver Portland, debuted at WrestleMania alongside my husband – and being able to share that moment with him, to being drafted to RAW, to being drafted to SmackDown, to being a part of a Survivor Series team with Team SmackDown… I’ve had had a very great year,” Belair said.

Belair is currently enjoying a push on WWE SmackDown, and the EST of WWE believes she’s on a roll right now.