Bianca Belair Discusses Possibly Working On A Different Brand To Montez Ford

With the WWE Draft currently ongoing, Bianca Belair spoke about the possibility of working on a different roster to Montez Ford.

WWE typically does keep married couples together on the same brand, and since her call-up to the main roster, that has been the case, with both of them being on WWE Raw. On Talking Smack, Belair spoke about how they had discussed the potential of a split.

“Yeah, of course we’ve discussed it. You know, my husband, he’s a Tag Team Champion on Monday Night Raw, and we love to spend time together and work together. But at the same time, you know, I’m his biggest cheerleader. He’s my biggest cheerleader, but tonight, it’s about me. I got drafted to SmackDown and I’m ready to get going. So it’s going to work out regardless.”

Of course, Bianca Belair was drafted to WWE SmackDown earlier this week, which means they are currently split, but The Street Profits will be part of the WWE Draft tomorrow, which could see the tag team join Belair. However, Bianca believes it will work out either way.