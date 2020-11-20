Bianca Belair Discusses When She Learnt About Her WrestleMania Debut

Bianca Belair made her big main roster debut at WWE WrestleMania 36, but she didn’t learn about it until the day of the event.

Belair came out after The Street Profits defeated Andrade and Angel Garza at WrestleMania to take out former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, marking her move to the main roster. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Belair revealed how she found out about her call-up.

“I knew about debuting with The Street Profits at WrestleMania that morning,” Belair said. “I knew about the possibility of debuting at RAW after WrestleMania. I knew they were going to give me this big, huge debut and there’s no better time to debut than WrestleMania or the RAW after WrestleMania. That was the plan, and then things got a little crazy with what’s been going on. It kind of went up in the air and I didn’t really know what was going to happen. “I believe it was that morning I got a phone call saying, ‘Hey, you’re needed.’ ‘For WrestleMania?’ ‘Yes. You’re debuting with The Street Profits.’ ‘Oh, OK. Cool, great.'”

Belair also spoke about the prospect of potentially being in a tag team one day, much like her husband. She discussed the potential of working alongside Naomi.