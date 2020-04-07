Bianca Belair Makes Monday Night Raw In-Ring Debut; “I Go Here Now!”

The EST of NXT is now the BEST in WWE.

Bianca Belair, a stand-out in the NXT Women’s division, officially made the jump to the Monday Night Raw brand this evening, just one night after attacking Zelina Vega at WrestleMania 36.

Belair came to the aid of her husband Montez Ford on Raw, shaking off a post-match attack from Vega, Austin Theory and Angel Garza for the second night in a row. She then challenged her to a singles match, which sort of predictably also ended in controversy.

Things didn’t end there, as the match was restarted again as a six-person tag team match – as always in WWE, “the girls must face the girls, and the boys must face the boys.” In the end, the Street Profits chased Theory and Garza around the Performance Center while Belair connected with her signature K.O.D. to score her first pinfall victory in a Raw ring.