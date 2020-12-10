Bianca Belair Praises Sasha Banks & Bayley: “They’re Vital To WWE”

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair has spoken openly about both Sasha Banks and Bayley, labelling them both vital to WWE and the women’s division.

Bianca is currently in the midst of a feud with the Role Model, Bayley, on WWE SmackDown. However, behind the scenes, Belair clearly has an enormous amount of respect for the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, and her former tag team partner.

elair teamed with the SmackDown Women’s Champion this past Sunday at WWE Tribute for the Troops and is currently feuding with Bayley on SmackDown. While she may not get along with Bayley on-screen and is still gunning for her first championship in WWE, Bianca has nothing but praise for Banks and Bayley behind the scenes.

“Bayley and Sasha are more than just vital to the women’s division, they’re vital to WWE,” Belair told Sports Illustrated. “They’ve done so many monumental things, starting in NXT. They set the bar at TakeOver, then they set the bar again on Raw, SmackDown and on pay-per-view. That Hell in a Cell match was amazing. They continually set the bar in wrestling, and I’m excited to be in the same locker room as both of them. Sasha sets the standard. She’s the champion. Bayley is so versatile. Look at the way she went from protagonist to antagonist. She always comes up with something new, and she has the ability to make people around her stars, too. I am looking forward to working with Bayley.”

Belair praised both women for not just raising their own game, but bringing in the other women as well, claiming they look to elevate everyone that they work with.

“They don’t just bring themselves to the table, they also pull up seats for the other women, too. They don’t just elevate themselves, they elevate every single person they come into contact with. That’s why I want to be in the ring with Bayley. That’s why I want to get in the ring with Sasha. If I can get into the ring with people of that caliber, I’m only going to get better.”

Belair recently had the opportunity to team up with Sasha Banks at the WWE Tribute to the Troops event where the two women were victorious against Bayley and Natalya.