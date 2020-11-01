Bianca Belair Ready For Survivor Series, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Superstar Tricks & Treats (Videos)

Bianca Belair Ready For Survivor Series

Bianca Belair is on track to go 2-0 at Survivor Series later this month, following a big win on Friday Night Smackdown in a triple threat match, qualifying for the blue brand women’s team. Check out her post-match promo below:

Top 10 WWE Smackdown Moments

Below are this week’s Top 10 Friday Night Smackdown Moments curated by WWE. The list includes Kevin Owens’ battle with Dolph Ziggler, a women’s division triple threat, and of course Jey Uso falling in line with Roman Reigns en route to his huge main event win over Daniel Bryan. Check it out:

WWE Superstar Tricks & Treats

WWE has uploaded a new playlist entitled “Superstar Tricks & Treats” compiling some of their most surprising moments in “recent memory”, which seems to mean over the course of the past year. Check it out below.