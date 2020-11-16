Bianca Belair Recalls Mark Henry Getting Her A WWE Tryout

WWE SmackDown Superstar, Bianca Belair recently revealed that it was WWE Hall Of Famer, Mark Henry who got her a tryout with the company.

Everyone has to start somewhere in wrestling, and for Belair it was via messages on Instagram from the World’s Strongest Man. Belair explained when she joined Table Talk w/ DVon.

“I’ve been an athlete my whole life. From the time I was five years old, I was on the track, running, did gymnastics, I played basketball, and was a cheerleader. Then, in college, I actually ran track; I was a hurdler. I was an All-SEC American hurdler in college,” revealed Belair. “After college, I was missing that competitive element of my life, so I found CrossFit.

“I did really well at CrossFit very quickly just because of my background with gymnastics, track, being strong, and fast. I excelled very easily in CrossFit. I stood out a lot because I used to make my own outfits; I sold my own outfits. I wore bows and tutus while everyone else is out there in sports bras and regular shorts. I got a lot of sponsorships and stood out. That’s when Mark Henry actually saw me on a CrossFit video, on YouTube or some sports blog. He reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, have you thought about being a WWE wrestler?’ I thought it was fake because it was on a direct message on Instagram, and my nephew says, ‘Hey, Mark Henry has commented on your photos.’ It ended up being real, and it was crazy because I was talking to my mom trying to figure out what am I going to do next in life.

“I feel like I had so much untapped potential that I didn’t know what to do with it, and I fell into wrestling. I feel like it was either too good to be true or a perfect fit for me. Mark Henry was like, ‘I can get you a tryout, but that’s all I can do. I can’t get you hired and I can’t get you successful in this business.’ I just came in not knowing anything, and it’s crazy because now I’m here and it’s a perfect fit for me. I’m able to use every single aspect of myself from creativity, my athleticism, just everything about me, and it’s completely changed my life.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)