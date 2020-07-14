Bianca Belair Returns to Raw, Scores Tag Team Win Over The IIconics

The “EST of WWE” has returned to Monday Night Raw.

Bianca Belair surprised fans on Raw this evening, agreeing to team with Ruby Riott in a tag team match against The IIconics. She went on to score the win for her team, pinning Billie Kay after delivering the K.O.D. This was her first televised match since April 20.

Belair has been working matches on WWE Main Event as recently as this past week’s episode. She has actually wracked up a six-show winning streak, with many of those victories coming at the expense of her tag team partner on Raw, Ruby Riott.