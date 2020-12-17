Bianca Belair Reveals Which WWE Legend Helped Create Her Gimmick

Bianca Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where she revealed who helped her create the EST gimmick that fans have come to know and love.

Belair discussed how WWE Hall Of Famer, Mark Henry was able to help her with creating her gimmick and putting things together.

“Well, when I was in NXT, and I was new, I remember Mark Henry coming down to NXT, to the Performance Center and asking me, ‘Who do you want to be What do you want people to see and think of when they see you?’ And you want it to be so easy that people already know who you are, what you’re about without you even having to open your mouth,'” recalled Belair. She continued, “And so I was sitting there trying to figure out who I want to be, ‘I know I’m strong, I know I’m fast, I know I’m tough and I’m all these things, I feel like I’m a hybrid.’ But it was just all over the place and I couldn’t break it down to simplify it so that people could very easily understand it.”

Belair spoke about how she was able to bring it all together during one promo, using the E-S-T because it rhymed with NXT.

“I remember being like, ‘OK, I have to pick one thing and focus on one thing so it’s very simple,'” said said. “And so I remember I was talking one day, and I was like, ‘Yeah. you know, I’m just the strongest and I’m the fastest, and I’m the roughest, I’m the toughest, I’m the quickest, I’m the greatest, I’m the prettiest, I’m the best. I’m just… I’m the est. I’m the est. The E-S-T. And I’m in NXT. EST rhymes with NXT. Simple’.”

Belair also spoke about her signature hair, stating that people might not always catch her name at the first time of seeing her, but they’ll always remember that.