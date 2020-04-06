Bianca Belair Saves Her Man In Surprise WrestleMania Run-In

The EST of NXT has arrived at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair came to the aid of her husband Montez Ford on Sunday evening during night two of WrestleMania 36, The Street Profits had only moments before defended their Raw Tag Team Championships against the makeshift duo of Austin Theory and Angel Garza.

When the challengers were defeated, Garza’s representative Zelina Vega lashed out and delivered a running knee strike to the side of Ford’s head. This brought Belair, a staple of the NXT women’s division, rushing to the ring to put a beating on her!

The big question is – did we just see the “main roster” debut of arguably the fastest rising young talent on WWE’s roster?