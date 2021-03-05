Bianca Belair Set To Face Shayna Baszler On 3/5 WWE SmackDown

Josh Barnett recently discussed whether or not he would accept a contract offer if WWE provided one to him.

Barnett spoke with Rick Bassman on the ‘Talking Tough’ show, and he said he was open to the idea of working with WWE, as long as he could continue Bloodsport on the side.

“Sure, let’s talk terms and as long as I get to keep doing Bloodsport on the side, we’re good. I have a relationship with Paul [Levesque] as it is because I’ve just got, as they say in the business, ‘my boys’ over in WWE so I talk to him, I talk to [William] Regal, I talk to those guys when needed. I trained Shayna Baszler from the ground up as a professional wrestler, and I manage her so I got her in the WWE. Both Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir are over there and then guys like Timothy Thatcher who I’ve worked with a lot, he’s also now in the WWE and there’s a few other folks who I’ve just had time a little bit with on the mat who I’ve worked with but they’re not maybe exactly my boys but I keep an eye on ‘em just to make sure they’re doing well and I’d love to steal even a few — I’d love to steal a bunch of ‘em actually to use for Bloodsport. I mean Bobby Lashley, come on. That guy, not only is he one of my boys, but the fact that he’s champion now only makes absolute complete sense to me because he is one of the best guys in that company and he’s tougher than sh*t in real life, he’s a solid fighter in real life, he’s great. I cornered him as he’s winning belts so it’s great to see him holding the belt in that WWE ring like he should.”

During the interview, Barnett spoke specifically about Jessamyn Duke and he believes that she has plenty of talent ad she could carve out a real opportunity for herself.