Bianca Belair To Announce Her WrestleMania Decision On Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE has announced Bianca Belair will announce her WrestleMania opponent on tonight’s new episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
Belair won the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match to guarantee herself a title match at WrestleMania 37 in April. This announcement should confirm Belair will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.
WWE.com’s preview teased she could always pick Raw Women’s Champion Asuka or even NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. However, the groundwork has been laid out for a Belair/Banks match after they teamed up at Elimination Chamber.
The time has come: @BiancaBelairWWE is set to make her #WrestleMania decision tonight on #SmackDown! https://t.co/Rq0yanYqVB
📺 8/7c on @FOXTV
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2021
Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature two tag team matches: The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin, plus Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest SmackDown news and results.
Lacey Evans Officially Confirms Her Pregnancy
Lacey Evans recently revealed on WWE Raw that she was pregnant, and while some felt it was a storyline, she has confirmed it.
There had been speculation that the pregnancy was just an angle to continue her storyline with the Flair family, but that is not the case, and it is a legitimate pregnancy. This is why Evans was pulled from the scheduled match with Asuka at WWE Elimination Chamber.
During an interview with American Brain and Brawn, Evans discussed her pregnancy and how she didn’t expect it right now.
“I’m having a baby ya’ll,” said Evans [h/t/ Fightful]. “I didn’t expect it to be right now, as of a week ago. Women in sports entertainment, women in general, you never know. I don’t have an office job where I can get a big belly and type away at a computer desk. That’s not what God put in my life. Unfortunately, I gotta take it easy.”
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
Carlito recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he reflected on his first run with WWE and when he became frustrated.
“The rigors of traveling all the time [took their toll] on my family life,” he recalled. “It just felt like I needed an escape. I needed to get away, I needed a break from everything.”
Carlito admitted that the constant travel and being on the road was something that eventually led to him burning out and needing to get away.
“Even when I wasn’t wrestling for WWE, I was wrestling for my father’s promotion [World Wrestling Council],” said Carlito, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colón Sr. “I was on the road all the time, from one airport to the next plane.
“It sounds great to everyone at first. But when you’re traveling all the time, you start to enjoy your time at home more. But, of course, I wasn’t enjoying my time at home, either. I was just in a dark place and needed to get away. I don’t know if I needed to get away for ten years, though [laughs].”
Carlito then revealed how long it took him to get out of his dark period after leaving the company, admitting it was “2 or 3 years” after his WWE run.
“I finally had time to just sit and breathe, everything just slowed down for me,” recounted Carlito. “I was able to analyze everything, bide my time, and focus on myself. I didn’t have to be anywhere, which was great. I could also set some goals to set myself right.”
WALTER Discusses Having Fewer Title Matches: “That’s What Keeps It Special”
During his time as WWE NXT UK Champion, WALTER has only had a limited number of title defenses, and he has spoken about why he prefers that.
WALTER has been champion for a record 687 days and counting, but he has only defended the title seven times in that period. However, the champion told SportBIBLE that he prefers that, as it makes them special.
“These days championship matches lose a little bit of value because they happen so often. I like when championships are defended, I don’t know, three or four times a year. It’s the main title with a big buildup. That’s the big happening. That’s what keeps it special. There hasn’t been 15 or 20 title matches in that in that time span. So then that helped make each and every match I had stand out. When I won the title against Pete (Dunne), then defending against Tyler (Bate) in Cardiff. Then the one with Ilja Dragunov, which has been the most recent one. I think all those matches stood out for themselves. Each for their own. It’s been a different story and a different experience for the fans every time. Especially the one with Ilja, that was something new that nobody has ever seen before.”
Arguably his greatest title match to date came against Ilja Dragunov, and WALTER spoke about Ilja, naming him as his greatest rival currently on the roster.
“I’ve known Ilja for years now. I was already established in Germany when he started out, but you could always tell that he was special. He’s a maniac. I remember a few hours before an event I would arrive and walk around. I’d say hello to people and there’s this one freak already running around in his wrestling boots and his outfit. He was intense he was ready to go, hours before the match. I was like ‘Jesus, who’s that guy?’ The person you see in the ring with Ilja, that intensity, that’s Ilja in real life as well. He’s a very intense worker, and I think a very humble person. There’s zero ego. He’s like a sponge that soaks any information up that you give to him wrestling wise, and in life in general. He’s just somebody who wants to grow. We have a very similar idea of what wrestling should be. And that’s why it goes well together. I would say he is still the biggest rival I have in NXT:UK right now. You can be very similar to someone in the sense of how you think, but in the ring is in the ring. Whenever I’m in the ring, I want to be better than him. And he wants to be better than I am. That’s what makes it exciting for the fans.”
