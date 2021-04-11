Bianca Belair Wins Smackdown Women’s Title In Historic WrestleMania Main Event

History has been made at WrestleMania.

For the first time in the 37-year history of WWE’s greatest annual spectacle, two African-American women faced off one-on-one in the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the aftermath of a brilliant bout it was Bianca Belair left standing in the middle of the ring over a fallen Sasha Banks, arm raised high in victory, clutching the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Belair signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2016 after being discovered by the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. She made the jump to the main roster full-time following WrestleMania 36 and won the 2021 Royal Rumble match to earn the title shot against “The Boss”.