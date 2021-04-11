WWE
Bianca Belair Wins Smackdown Women’s Title In Historic WrestleMania Main Event
History has been made at WrestleMania.
For the first time in the 37-year history of WWE’s greatest annual spectacle, two African-American women faced off one-on-one in the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
In the aftermath of a brilliant bout it was Bianca Belair left standing in the middle of the ring over a fallen Sasha Banks, arm raised high in victory, clutching the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Belair signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2016 after being discovered by the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. She made the jump to the main roster full-time following WrestleMania 36 and won the 2021 Royal Rumble match to earn the title shot against “The Boss”.
Wrestling News
Bad Bunny Shines In His WWE In-Ring Debut At WrestleMania 37
Bad Bunny got to make his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and the musician certainly didn’t disappoint.
The Latin hip hop star put in a fantastic effort, creating arguably one of the greatest celebrity performances in WrestleMania history. From hitting a crossbody to the outside, a Falcon Arrow, or a shocking Canadian Destroyer outside of the ring — yes, seriously — Bad Bunny more than proved his in-ring ability in this impressive match.
Bunny and his tag team partner Damian Priest were able to score the victory over The Miz and John Morrison, who they have been feuding with on Monday Night Raw for over a month, wrapping up an impressive debut.
Wrestling News
Omos Single-Handedly Dominates New Day To Win Raw Tag Team Championships
Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he did so in an impressive manner as new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions were crowned.
The New Day dominated the match, for the most part, isolating AJ Styles throughout. In fact, the “Phenomenal One” was barely able to get in a single offensive maneuver while the 11-time champions worked him over with relative ease.
When Styles’ towering tag team partner was finally able to tag in, the bodyguard impressed in his in-ring debut, dominating both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods without breaking a sweat.
Omos picked up the victory for his team after barely being hurt by The New Day, delivering a devastating double choke bomb. Plus, he added insult to injury by pinning Kingston with one giant foot on his chest.
Wrestling News
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 37
The Women’s Tag Team Championship match for WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two is now official following the tag team turmoil match.
Natalya and Tamina Snuka have earned the right to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after winning the tag team turmoil match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37.
The turmoil match started with Billie Kay and Carmella taking on Lana and Naomi, with the brand new team managing to take out the TikTok stars.
WATCH HER.#WrestleMania #TagTeamTurmoil @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/3aByIoSFqb
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
From there, The Riott Squad entered the match, as they put on an impressive performance eliminating both Kay and Carmella as well as Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose. However, they ultimately fell short to Tamina and Natalya, who will now compete again tomorrow night for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.
.@NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka will challenge @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles tomorrow night during Night 2 of #WrestleMania 37! #TagTeamTurmoil pic.twitter.com/FJ3ZN035MO
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
Bianca Belair Wins Smackdown Women’s Title In Historic WrestleMania Main Event
Bad Bunny Shines In His WWE In-Ring Debut At WrestleMania 37
Omos Single-Handedly Dominates New Day To Win Raw Tag Team Championships
Seth Rollins Goes Swinging At WWE WrestleMania 37
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 37
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor, Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results: Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks, New Champions Crowned, Bad Bunny In Action!
WATCH: WWE’s The Bump Previews WrestleMania Night One w/ Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bella Twins & More
WATCH: Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Reveal
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Twin Magic, JBL Apologizes To Nobody, British Bulldog Honored, nWo 4 Life
Trending
-
Results11 hours ago
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results: Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks, New Champions Crowned, Bad Bunny In Action!
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 37 – Who Are The Favorites To Win?
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Triple H Provides A Medical Update On Road Dogg
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Main Event
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Erick Redbeard Admits He Almost Rejected Working With Daniel Bryan
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Alexa Bliss Admits She Prefer’s WrestleMania Being Over Two Nights
-
Editorials22 hours ago
PW Staff Make Their WWE WrestleMania Predictions For Night One
-
Results1 day ago
4/9 WWE Smackdown Results: Twas The Night Before WrestleMania, Tag Team Titles On The Line!