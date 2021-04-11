Connect with us

Bianca Belair Wins Smackdown Women’s Title In Historic WrestleMania Main Event

7 hours ago

Photo: WWE

History has been made at WrestleMania.

For the first time in the 37-year history of WWE’s greatest annual spectacle, two African-American women faced off one-on-one in the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All.


In the aftermath of a brilliant bout it was Bianca Belair left standing in the middle of the ring over a fallen Sasha Banks, arm raised high in victory, clutching the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Belair signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2016 after being discovered by the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. She made the jump to the main roster full-time following WrestleMania 36 and won the 2021 Royal Rumble match to earn the title shot against “The Boss”.

Bad Bunny Shines In His WWE In-Ring Debut At WrestleMania 37

7 hours ago

Apr 10, 2021

Photo: WWE

Bad Bunny got to make his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and the musician certainly didn’t disappoint.

The Latin hip hop star put in a fantastic effort, creating arguably one of the greatest celebrity performances in WrestleMania history. From hitting a crossbody to the outside, a Falcon Arrow, or a shocking Canadian Destroyer outside of the ring — yes, seriously — Bad Bunny more than proved his in-ring ability in this impressive match.


Bunny and his tag team partner Damian Priest were able to score the victory over The Miz and John Morrison, who they have been feuding with on Monday Night Raw for over a month, wrapping up an impressive debut.

Omos Single-Handedly Dominates New Day To Win Raw Tag Team Championships

8 hours ago

Apr 10, 2021

Photo: WWE

Omos made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 37, and he did so in an impressive manner as new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions were crowned.

The New Day dominated the match, for the most part, isolating AJ Styles throughout. In fact, the “Phenomenal One” was barely able to get in a single offensive maneuver while the 11-time champions worked him over with relative ease.


When Styles’ towering tag team partner was finally able to tag in, the bodyguard impressed in his in-ring debut, dominating both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods without breaking a sweat.

Omos picked up the victory for his team after barely being hurt by The New Day, delivering a devastating double choke bomb. Plus, he added insult to injury by pinning Kingston with one giant foot on his chest.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 37

9 hours ago

Apr 10, 2021

The Women’s Tag Team Championship match for WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two is now official following the tag team turmoil match.

Natalya and Tamina Snuka have earned the right to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after winning the tag team turmoil match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37.


The turmoil match started with Billie Kay and Carmella taking on Lana and Naomi, with the brand new team managing to take out the TikTok stars.

From there, The Riott Squad entered the match, as they put on an impressive performance eliminating both Kay and Carmella as well as Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose. However, they ultimately fell short to Tamina and Natalya, who will now compete again tomorrow night for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

