WWE

Big Cass Speaks About Returning To Wrestling & Attending Rehab

Published

3 hours ago

on

big cass

Big Cass recently made a surprise return to professional wrestling, and he has spoken out about that decision.

Cass spoke with Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, where he opened up on his personal issues and how he embraced an Alcoholics Anonymous program to start his recovery.


“It was just a long, long journey, man. I had been in and out of rehab a few times and it just wasn’t clicking, and then I went back to rehab last January and everything started clicking at that point. I embraced the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous which I beforehand thought was silly, and I really, really started focusing on my recovery and myself, and magically when you do that you just start to get happier. It’s as if it’s this thing that millions of people had done successfully all over the world, but for me, I was like, ‘No that’s not for me’, but when I finally embraced the program of Alcoholics Anonymous, everything started going good mentally, I was a happy person for the first time in a really long time,” he said.

Cass then spoke about his decision to return to professional wrestling, admitting that he did consider that it wasn’t for him anymore, but didn’t want his addiction to stop him from doing what he really loved.

“I wasn’t sure about wrestling. I kinda thought maybe that wasn’t for me anymore. About four months ago, I woke up with a clear head and was like, I really love wrestling, it is like my first love and my passion. I was like, ‘I gotta go back’. I could have let my addiction stop me from doing what I really want to do, I could’ve taken the easy road and done something a lot easier and elss fulfilling, but instead I decided I was gonna come back to wrestling. Right then and there I started taking my gym sessions very, very seriously and yeah the end product ended up looking good,” he said. “I’m somebody that’s been very open about what they’ve gone through, been very open about their addiction and their mental health. I feel like there’s a stigma around addiction where people don’t like to admit it or they tell themselves that they’re not an addict, and I feel like, more on a human being side, you know performance-wise I’m gonna go out there and be myself, be a turned-up version of myself and kick ass, and I really think that I have the ability to get over and do some things in this business as being myself. But in terms of a human being aspect, I wanna show people that it can be done. That no matter how far you get down, and I’ve been really, really down before and there are some things that people know and the public has seen. There’s also some things that I’m not ready to talk about that the public hasn’t seen. But I got to really, really low points, and I really wanna show people that if you love something and you’re passionate about it, it doesn’t matter how low you get, just get up every morning and fight and fight and fight. Because you can accomplish what you wanna accomplish if you believe in yourself. The only person in this world that I need to believe in me for me to succeed, is me.”

“So if you truly do believe in yourself, and you’re going through anything and you feel like the world is against you and you’re not gonna go anywhere and you’re feeling somewhat hopeless, it’s possible to get back and to accomplish some great things. And that’s kind of what I want to do, is to show people the human side of me and that it is possible to accomplish some great things no matter how low you’ve gotten, no matter what mistakes you’ve made. But the first step to that is reaching out for help, and that was something that took me a really long time to do, and I totally understand why people don’t do it, but the first step is reaching out for help and not keeping it to yourself, because that’s a recipe for disaster and I know that first hand.”

WWE

Kofi Kingston Says He Had Plans To Face Edge & Christian

Published

1 hour ago

on

Mar 9, 2021

By

Kofi Kingston has revealed he and Xavier Woods were making plans for a tag team match with Edge and Christian.

When Christian was a surprise entrant in the WWE Royal Rumble this year, a lot of dream matches were thrown about amongst fans for him, which included a tag team match against The New Day.


One fan tweeted towards Kofi, asking about the match possibly happening, and he admitted that he and Woods did have plans, but then Edge won the Royal Rumble match, and Christian…well you know.

Of course, what Kofi was referring to was the fact that Christian has actually now signed with AEW, which was revealed at AEW Revolution this past Sunday, meaning a dream match with The New Day won’t be happening.

WWE

Randy Orton Takes Another Shot At Soulja Boy

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 9, 2021

By

randy orton

It appears that Randy Orton isn’t finished with the rapper, Soulja Boy, as he took to social media to take another shot at him.

The Viper and Soulja Boy got into a war of words on social media last week after the rapper took a shot at the wrestling world, labeling it as fake.


This week’s WWE Raw saw a no disqualification match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, which saw both men battered and bruised by the end of it. Images of Sheamus and Drew were shared on social media and Orton quickly used them as proof that the industry isn’t fake.

He shared the pictures to Soula Boy and then asked which one of his baby mommas he needs to send a bill to for making him relevant again.

WWE

Stephanie McMahon On Which WWE NXT Superstar Has A Big Future

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 9, 2021

By

stephanie mcmahon

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke about a range of topics including which WWE NXT Superstar she believes has a big future.

The WWE Chief Brand Officer recently spoke with Ayesha Tabassum of Indian Express Indulge to promote International Women’s Day, and she spoke about how the company is pushing women’s wrestling, representing all different women along the way.


“WWE continues with the women’s evolution that started a long time ago but it became a part of the movement in 2015,” she said. “The hashtag #givedivasachance trended worldwide for three days calling for more character development, better storylines, longer matches and more athleticism and we rebranded the diva’s division as women’s division, we also unveiled new championships. Our women who were showcased in the main event at WrestleMania 35 – Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch – broke the entertainment revenue record at the MetLife stadium.

“The opportunities in NXT, SmackDown and RAW just shows how we have evolved – the ethnicities and body types – the representation of women of all types is being included.”

Stephanie then went on to discuss how WWE has women from all around the world as she picked one woman she believes has a big future.

“Of course, yes!,” Stephanie responded. “During pre-Covid days we were doing trials all over the world. We are always looking for the best – both men and women. Right now, we have women from 14 different countries and we are really proud about that. We have women from Australia, Canada, Chile, the UK, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Moldova, New Zealand, Scotland, Wales and China.

“We have Xia Li from China who has a Chinese dynasty-type storyline. She has a fascinating backstory too, her parents didn’t support her to come to the USA to be part of the WWE. We see big things for her in the future. From India we have Kavita Devi, but we are certainly looking for more talent from the country. We will continue to grow the roster with a particular focus on women.”

Stephanie also spoke abut her biggest challenge so far, admitting that WrestleMania 34 provided that for her as she had to train heavily to get prepared.

“Facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 was one of my big challenges personally and professionally,” Stephanie recalled. “She’s so amazing that I had to train myself to just be able to showcase her because it was her debut in WWE. She was the first women’s champion in the UFC, the first female fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and she was the first American woman to earn an Olympics medal in judo. She was an incredible person with a great backstory, but she was tough. It was her debut, and it was a tag match. She teamed with Kurt Angle who is another medallist, against me and my husband Triple H who is an iconic star. The only one who didn’t belong to this professional athlete circle was me.

“I had to train three times a day for three months. On top of this, I was also a mom by then and I was competing with my husband, I didn’t want him to look bad or my father to look bad who had created WrestleMania, it was a huge challenge. I learnt so much about myself even though I was so scared. Actually, my oldest daughter reminded me of a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt, ‘To do something you are afraid of every day,’ I still follow it. So back then I chose to go for the match because it was a privilege that not many people have.”

