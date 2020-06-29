Big Change Made To #1 Contender’s Match At NXT: The Great American Bash

WWE has announced that the planned Fatal 4-Way match to determine the next #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship will now take place featuring elimination rules.

The match will see the black-and-yellow brand’s Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox go to battle following their highly praised six-woman tag at NXT Takeover: In Your House. That bout goes down this coming Wednesday night on week one of The Great American Bash!

The Superstar that walks away with the “W” will earn the opportunity to challenge the winner of Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks, also set for the “Bash”, for the NXT Women’s Championship at a later date.