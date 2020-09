This week’s special “In Your Face” edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network saw a major change to the usual red brand commentary team.

Michael Cole, the longtime voice of WWE and the lead commentator for Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, started the show with an announcement that Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe had been given the evening off.

Instead, Cole was joined at the broadcast booth by Byron Saxton, the sole regular member of the team this week, as well as WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler.