Big Changes To NXT UK Management Team, “Rusty” Wrestlers At TV Tapings Force 3-Week Training Session

With the NXT UK brand recently returning to action, there have been a few key shakeups both in terms of management roles within the company, and the upcoming schedule.

According to a report from Inside the Ropes, former PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Glen Joseph has been removed from the production team. Joseph was one of the many names from the UK wrestling scene accused of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this summer.

Jim Smallman, one of the original founders of PROGRESS who left the promotion in 2019 for a full-time position within NXT UK, has also been promoted to lead writer.

Smallman will now head up the NXT UK creative team under the guidance of Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels, who are still pulling the strings behind-the-scenes remotely.

Furthermore, Inside the Ropes reports that talent have begun arriving at the UK Performance Center for a three-week training session leading into their next set of television tapings.

Generally these training sessions are only about a week long, but since most of the brand’s performers have been out of the ring since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last set of tapings reportedly featured multiple re-shoots with wrestlers rusty from the time off.