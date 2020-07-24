Big E Admits He Is Ready For A Singles Run, But Doesn’t Want A New Day Split

Big E recently spoke on Table Talk where he discussed a potential singles run for himself and what the future of the group looks like.

Big E admitted that singles work is appealing to him, and it is something he wants to do. However, he also insisted that the group doesn’t need to split for that to happen.

“I’d love to do single stuff, that would be a lot of fun, but I think we don’t need to break up,” Big E explained. “We can do something similar with Kofi did, where we still stayed a faction, we were still together, he pursued single stuff, so yeah, I’m ready for it.”

Big E then elaborated on why the group doesn’t need to break up, especially not for the sake of just having one great moment.

“As cool as the singular moment of us breaking up might be for some, tell me besides The Shield, it’s very rare that you have a breakup where all three benefit,” Big E said. “I don’t really foresee us breaking up in a year from now, Woods is on a roll, Kofi is on a roll, and I’m on a roll at the same time, it’s not really going to happen.”

