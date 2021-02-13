WWE
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
Big E is ready to move on from Apollo Crews after defeating him on multiple occasions. He attempted to do just that on Friday Night Smackdown by putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against the “King of Strong-Style”, Shinsuke Nakamura.
However, just seconds before the champion could secure the victory with a Big Ending, Apollo hit the ring and attacked him, forcing the referee to throw out the match.
In another tremendous backstage promo, seen above, ‘E makes it clear that he’s not ready to give his former friend another opportunity, even going so far as to claim that Apollo is “not worthy” of lacing his boots or holding his current position in the company.
“This is my run. Confetti reigned down from on high on Christmas Day for me, and I’m stuck in this Apollo abyss. This is business, man. Being cool in the back is great, and I do my best to be a good human too, but for me to sit here and say ‘Yeah, you can get shot number 532 keep trying Apollo!’ Nah man. I’m here for me. I’m here to hold this title for years. To break records.”
“This man is not worthy of holding my title. This man is not worthy of lacing my boots, of my position, and he’s hard-headed. That’s the problem. He thinks that you just are good enough, you show up one day and you get title opportunity. He doesn’t know the amount of time I put in. The amount of doors that were slammed in my face, the amount of times I was laughed at to get to this position.”
“I was signed by this company in 2009. I’m tired of wasting my time with Apollo Crews. I’m tired of holding his hand, and I’m tired of turning the other cheek. I’m tired.”
Big E defeated Apollo Crews on the January 8 edition of Smackdown after their first match was restarted because of a double pinfall finish. Crews won the rematch by disqualification, setting up a triple threat match with Sami Zayn on last week’s show that E also won.
Six-Man Gauntlet Match Set For Raw With Big Elimination Chamber Implications
WWE has announced that Monday’s Raw will be headlined by a six-man gauntlet match.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy will run the gauntlet to determine who will enter their Elimination Chamber match last. Before that, though, McIntyre will be a guest on Miz TV.
Monday on #WWERaw!
A #GauntletMatch will determine the final #WWETitle Elimination Chamber Match entrant
@mikethemiz welcomes @DMcIntyreWWE to #MizTV
… and MORE! pic.twitter.com/HPStFguVNu
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2021
WWE has used gauntlet matches in years past to determine who enters as the sixth man. Elias entered last in 2018, while Randy Orton entered last in 2019.
No matter who the last man standing is, McIntyre will be tasked with defending the WWE Title against all five men next Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
The go-home edition of Raw airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
All Six Competitors Revealed For Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match
All six competitors have been announced for the Smackdown brand’s Elimination Chamber match set to take place at the annual titular pay-per-view later this month.
As previously reported, the winner of the dreaded Chamber match won’t exactly be set up for success this year as they will have to immediately challenge a fresh Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE producer Adam Pearce first announced Kevin Owens and Jey Uso for the match as a way to get under Reigns’ skin. Owens has already lost to the “Tribal Chief” in three consecutive title matches, each with a stipulation more intense than the last. And he of course defeated Jey Uso in the first ever “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match before his cousin fell in line behind him.
Later in the night, King Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. The Smackdown main event also saw Cesaro and Daniel Bryan defeat the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a non-title match to qualify.
Uso attacked Cesaro and Bryan after their match, brutally beating down both Superstars with steel chairs. It was Kevin Owens who once again stood tall at the end of the night, however, dropping all FIVE of his Chamber competitors with stunners.
WWE Elimination Chamber takes place live next Sunday, February 21 streaming on the WWE Network.
Northeast Indie Standout Christian Casanova Signs With WWE
WWE has signed Northeast indie wrestling standout Christian Casanova, according to independent reports from both F4WOnline.com and Fightful Select.
Casanova is on his eighth year as a pro-wrestler, primarily known for his work in Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts for promotions such as Beyond, Limitless, Northeast and Chaotic Wrestling.
He recently won the 2020 Vacationland Cup tournament for Limitless, capturing their world championship. That title, by the way, has now only been held by three people who went on to sign with major companies: MJF, Anthony Greene (now August Grey), and now Casanova.
If you’re interested in learning more about WWE’s latest signee, I encourage you to check out my interview with him from about two months ago, prior to his big win in the Vacationland Cup.
