Big E Discusses Conversations With The Undertaker & Praises Jey Uso

Big E recently spoke with SportsKeeda where he spoke about his backstage interactions with The Undertaker.

Speaking ahead of The Undertaker’s 30th-anniversary at WWE Survivor Series, The New Day member spoke about his backstage interactions with the Deadman and one particular conversation that meant a lot to him.

“Most people will remember the on-screen stuff but for us, as performers, getting those backstage conversations [with The Undertaker]was like gold. “I remember one such conversation when he told me, ‘Man, I watched you when you first came up [to the main roster], and I had no idea you had as much personality as you showed. When I heard that, it really made my day. To be honest, it more than just my day, to be complimented by a guy like that, a man of his stature. I was really appreciative.”

Big E also spoke about a man he knows very well in Jey Uso, praising him for the work he has been doing lately with Roman Reigns.

“He’s knocked it out of the park,” said Big E. “To think that, just what a few months ago, he was hosting a karaoke segment with the women. And now, to see the way he’s stepped up, and the amount of the emotion he’s brought to this [feud with Roman Reigns], it’s amazing.