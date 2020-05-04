Big E Discusses Trying To Remain Positive & Creative During A Pandemic

New Day’s Big E recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about a range of topics from New Day being named one of the best factions of all time to remaining creative and upbeat at this current time.

WWE’s own website recently posted an article naming The New Day the best faction of all time, and Big E gave his thoughts on gaining such a compliment.

“I mean, it’s cool, it’s cool,” Big E noted on WWE’s The Bump. “You know, if I’m being honest, my job is to go out there and perform, to be the best I can be in the ring, on the mic, that’s my job. The job of fans and the media, that’s your job to determine who’s the best in the world and best faction of all time. Part of me thinks that this is flattering because I can think of many great factions. I will say though, we’re not done yet, there are no other active factions – maybe Undisputed Era, I guess you could say because you don’t know what their reigns will look like or titles that they’ll win – but, this is not a conversation for me to decide. I’ll let people like you [The Bump panel] decide the greatest faction.”

Big E then spoke about how difficult it has been keeping up the same energy and positivity that is expected from The New Day during the current global pandemic.